Six YouTube Bible Teachers Really Worth Listening To...
Turn off the Ear Ticklers and Watch these Doctrinally Sound Teachers Instead
Perhaps you are not near a church with sound teaching. Or, if you are like me, one good sermon a week isn’t always enough. But that begs the question, “Who should we be watching on YouTube?”
This week, I want to share with you those teachers who I listen to on a regular basis. These six men are not the only doctrinally sound teachers on YouTube; they are the ones I have checked out.
Here’s my list...
Amir Tsarvati is a brilliant Christian writer, teacher, and conference speaker. A native Israeli, Amir is the founder of Behold Israel, a non-profit organization. He regularly focuses on the all-important role of Israel in Scripture. https://www.youtube.com/user/beholdisrael
John MacArthur is one of the most influential preachers of our time. MacArthur has written or edited more than 150 books, most notably the MacArthur Study Bible, which has sold more than one million copies. He has been the pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, since 1969. He is the dean of modern-day Bible teachers. https://www.youtube.com/c/gracetoyou
Voddie Baucham is Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. He is a pastor, author, professor, conference speaker, and church planter. Born in the U.S., Voddie demonstrates the relevance of God’s word to everyday life. He maintains the centrality of Christ and the gospel. Those who hear him preach will find themselves both challenged and encouraged. Voddie doesn’t have his own YouTube channel, but you can go to this YouTube link
Gary Hamrick is the Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia. His radio broadcast “Cornerstone Connection” can be heard on weekdays in 27 states and the District of Columbia. He is a master of clear, relevant, and faithful Biblical teaching. He teaches the books of the Bible chapter by chapter. https://www.youtube.com/c/cornerstonechpl
Justin Peters is a well-known expository preacher and teacher who focuses on teaching the sufficiency of God’s word and exposing the false teachers that abound today. He teaches sound doctrine and refutes those who contradict it in keeping with Titus 1:9. https://www.youtube.com/user/justpreach
Paul Washer is an influential conservative voice within the Christian evangelical community who focuses on spiritual growth, holiness, and obedience to God. https://www.youtube.com/@Heartcrymissionary
And a seventh…
Tom Pennington has served as Pastor-Teacher at Countryside Bible Church since October 2003. Prior to arriving in Texas, he served 16 years at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, including as an elder. He spent his last four years there as Senior Associate Pastor and as personal assistant to John MacArthur. Tom also serves as the Dean of The Master’s Seminary-Dallas. https://www.youtube.com/@CountrysideBibleChurch
If you enjoy our posts, help us cover the expense of this blog by buying us a coffee!
We welcome your thoughtful responses and input. However, comments that include harassment, personal attacks, threats, profanity, unapproved self-promotional links, or other violations will be removed and/or the commenter may be permanently banned.
If you liked this post, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Excellent list - so happy to see my Pastor Gary Hamrick on this list as he deserves to be there!!
I thank God for his humble servants. Many years ago, I was searching and praying for a church home. I just needed a house where the word of God was preached, as long as that was happening and a true man of God was in the pulpit everything else would fall in place. In the interim I had John MacArthur and would listen to his sermons. His teachings were a blessing for me in that time of my life. I am thankful to have a church home and pray that anyone out there searching, as I was, or who is not able to go in person to service can find hope and comfort in one of the teachers you have recommended or another true servant of God and not be deceived or led by false doctrine.