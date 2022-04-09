Clockwise from upper left: Voddie Baucham, John MacArthur, Amir Tsarfati, Tom Pennington, Gary Hamrick, and Justin Peters.

Perhaps you are not near a church with sound teaching. Or, if you are like me, one good sermon a week isn’t always enough. But that begs the question, “Who should we be watching on YouTube?”

This week, I want to share with you those teachers who I listen to on a regular basis. These six men are not the only doctrinally sound teachers on YouTube; they are the ones I have checked out.

Here’s my list...

Amir Tsarvati is a brilliant Christian writer, teacher, and conference speaker. A native Israeli, Amir is the founder of Behold Israel, a non-profit organization. He regularly focuses on the all-important role of Israel in Scripture. https://www.youtube.com/user/beholdisrael

John MacArthur is one of the most influential preachers of our time. MacArthur has written or edited more than 150 books, most notably the MacArthur Study Bible, which has sold more than one million copies. He has been the pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, since 1969. He is the dean of modern-day Bible teachers. https://www.youtube.com/c/gracetoyou

Voddie Baucham is Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. He is a pastor, author, professor, conference speaker, and church planter. Born in the U.S., Voddie demonstrates the relevance of God’s word to everyday life. He maintains the centrality of Christ and the gospel. Those who hear him preach will find themselves both challenged and encouraged. Voddie doesn’t have his own YouTube channel, but you can go to this YouTube link

Gary Hamrick is the Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia. His radio broadcast “Cornerstone Connection” can be heard on weekdays in 27 states and the District of Columbia. He is a master of clear, relevant, and faithful Biblical teaching. He teaches the books of the Bible chapter by chapter. https://www.youtube.com/c/cornerstonechpl

Justin Peters is a well-known expository preacher and teacher who focuses on teaching the sufficiency of God’s word and exposing the false teachers that abound today. He teaches sound doctrine and refutes those who contradict it in keeping with Titus 1:9. https://www.youtube.com/user/justpreach

Paul Washer is an influential conservative voice within the Christian evangelical community who focuses on spiritual growth, holiness, and obedience to God. https://www.youtube.com/@Heartcrymissionary

And a seventh…

Tom Pennington has served as Pastor-Teacher at Countryside Bible Church since October 2003. Prior to arriving in Texas, he served 16 years at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, including as an elder. He spent his last four years there as Senior Associate Pastor and as personal assistant to John MacArthur. Tom also serves as the Dean of The Master’s Seminary-Dallas. https://www.youtube.com/@CountrysideBibleChurch

