“Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.” (Leviticus 19:18)

Think it’s China? Think again…

Hundreds of thousands, even millions of American workers, including some with advanced degrees, have been replaced by H-1B visa-dependent workers with fake qualifications. I am not referring to offshoring low-skilled call centers or factories. Nor does this apply to the lower-level job-robbing by illegal aliens by way of our Southern border. Instead, it is all about stealing high-paying, high-tech, and professional jobs from Americans.

H-1B visas allow U.S. employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that typically require a bachelor's degree or higher. These people are openly flying into our major cities and towns, renting or buying homes and cars at the expense of American workers.

For decades, Americans have been force-fed the big fat lie that our economic future depended on bringing in foreigners as skilled workers. But this narrative is a fiction, stealthily crafted by elite corporations with the backing of U.S. government agencies. They have perpetuated an elaborate hoax… that somehow

our own citizens were somehow incapable of filling the very jobs that they spent tens of thousands of dollars and years of study to qualify for. Sadly, American citizens, veterans, and recent STEM* graduates are regularly overlooked or simply eliminated from consideration… all to increase quarterly profits.

That other foreign country is India.

India has aggressively promoted its under-skilled labor force as world-class. Outsourcing companies allied with the Indian government have positioned themselves deep into major U.S. corporations. These firms have secured large-scale contracts while effectively taking control of HR systems, hiring pipelines, and contract staffing channels.

According to World Net Daily’s Amanda Bartolotta, “Once inside, these companies began funneling candidates through resume mills and diploma factories that pump out mass-produced fake certifications. Bogus employment histories and fraudulent references have become commonplace”.

Bartolotta went on to write, “Department of Homeland Security records show that more than 70% of all H-1B visas are awarded to Indian nationals, and Indian outsourcing firms remain among the top petitioners every year. These staffing channels are not merit-based. Hiring increasingly relies on internal referrals, caste-based exclusivity, and visa dependency.”

And who knows how much high-level intellectual property illegally flows back to India?

Additional fault also lies with the Department of Labor and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They routinely approve visa applications en masse without an acceptable level of due diligence. Companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon have also enabled the scam by claiming that "no qualified U.S. workers are available," while laying off Americans to make room for foreign visa workers. Such documents are often submitted under the penalty of perjury, yet seemingly, no consequences follow.

U.S. colleges and universities have also played a key role in enabling this scheme. Many extend open arms to Indian students who pay high rates of international tuition. They now enroll tens of thousands of students from India, many of whom come from unaccredited or fraudulent institutions at the expense of U.S. applicants.

Who is our neighbor?

According to Leviticus 19:18, our neighbor is anyone in our proximity with whom we can share God’s love. We are called not only to love those who are similar to us or with whom we are comfortable, but all whom God places in our path. The Jews of Jesus’ time would have understood people in their path to be their fellow Israelites. Our neighbors are our fellow Americans, not the entire world. People halfway around the earth are not in our path when it comes to the unfair exclusion of fellow citizens around us.

When will the self-enriching elites in American corporations, government agencies, and universities come to understand that Americans deserve better?

*Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics