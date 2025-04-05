The Divine Feminine is a progressive/unbiblical movement that holds women have been and continue to be oppressed by a historically male-dominated power structure. Divine Feminists assert that they must come out from under male leadership and declare themselves better than or equal to men and, in some extreme cases, even think themselves superior to God Himself.

Those in this movement believe the “Divine Feminine” is an energy rather than a gender and that the “feminine essence” is the source from which everything comes... and not the God of the Bible.

Nothing about the Divine Feminine is remotely related to Christianity… it stands opposed to it. Yet weak men in church leadership allow these women to continue to infiltrate the church pulpit.

Divine Feminists seek to destroy the family system in favor of personal power. The movement rejects the God-given role of women as nurturers of children and the sovereignty of God over all of us, male and female.

The Bible teaches that men and women are made in God’s image and are equal before God in sin and salvation... not in the way these Divine Feminists believe.

27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them and are equal before God in both sin and salvation. (Genesis 1:27 NASB)

God has designated men to be heads of the home and church and holds them responsible for how they exercise that responsibility.

Divine Feminists maintain that the society in which Scripture was written was toxically masculine, and it, therefore, carries no divine endorsement.

The Divine Feminine mindset is nothing less than a satanic assault on the church and family unit as an all-important foundational element of an orderly society.

At the same time, it represents cultural Marxism at its worst… smacking of “the oppressors” versus the “oppressed” mantra of perpetual victimhood.

The Divine Feminine Worldview…

Those who subscribe to the idea of Define Feminine reject Biblical truth while...

Embracing mysticism, witchcraft, sensuality, and the occult. They trumpet a fake spirituality instead of submission to Christ as the Lord of their lives. Participation in witchcraft and similar pagan religious practices has increased dramatically since the beginning of the 1990s. This growth has been fueled by many young women turning away from Christianity to alternatives like astrology, fortune-telling, earth worship, New Age, tarot cards, sensual music, and things of the occult. Sadly, few church pastors warn about the dangers of such things.

Believing that abortion is “female empowerment”. In the past, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that killing unborn babies by abortion “unleashes the power of women.” Just this past month, Chelsea Clinton claimed that killing babies is good for America’s economy, even though legitimate research totally refutes her insane notion. Clinton complains about states across the country that protect women and unborn children from the pain of abortion. It is no different than ancient human sacrifice to guarantee successful crops. As we read in Leviticus 18:21, the worship of the god Molech included infanticide… the murder of infants as a pagan sacrifice.

Historically, women’s role in Western culture has included being empathetic, nurturing, and sensitive as a societal safety valve of sorts. The rise of the Divine Feminine rejects these God-ordained roles in favor of rebellion against God’s plan for the family... and instead, the movement demands abortion rights.

Maintaining that God is a woman. God the Father is a biblical term (e.g., 1 Thessalonians 1:1), and God the Mother is not. God the Father and God the Son are both masculine titles, and the Holy Spirit is consistently referred to with masculine pronouns. God has revealed Himself as male, and He is referred to by male pronouns throughout the Bible. To call God “Mother” is unbiblical. One notable supporter of this idea is Jen Hatmaker, a so-called evangelical whose false teaching asserts that “viewing Jesus as a male causes black, brown, and LGBTQ people to be afraid of Him”.

The Divine Feminine is Flooding into the “Church”

Over the last thirty years, there has been a significant rise in the number of women “pastors” in American churches. Men are abdicating their God-given responsibility to steward the church. This shift has generated an enormous amount of controversy within some denominations. Sadly, increasing numbers of millennials and other progressive types are okay with the idea of women leading their churches. Those who approve of women pastors cite “gender and transgender equality” and “women’s rights” arguments. To silence critics, those who disagree are labeled as “racists, chauvinists, legalists, or misogynists (women haters).

When it comes to women pastors and bishops, one thing stands out from everything else… God has assigned different roles to men and women in the church. With that understanding, no biblical case can be made for women pastors. This is not my opinion… it is the pronouncement of Scripture. Women elevating themselves to positions of spiritual authority over men shows complete and absolute disrespect for the word of God.

The symbol of the rise of the Divine Feminine is an inverted triangle. (It is sometimes paired with an upright triangle that represents men.) The idea is to communicate that women are to be in “balance” with men... often in terms of church and family leadership. These symbols are increasingly showing up as background elements during church worship services in the U.S. and other countries. (Is your church doing this? It can be very subtle!)

The inverted triangle is symbolic of the divine feminine. It encourages women to look inside of themselves for greater self-awareness and personal growth, a decidedly unbiblical New Age practice.

Even more troubling is the increasing display of inverted pink triangles in “churches” that symbolize LGBTQ+ pride, inclusivity, acceptance, and diversity.

The rise of the Divine Feminine represents an overt rejection of God’s plan for His Church while at the same time undermining the family.

Divine feminists have been deceived by the lies of Satan.

There is no place in the church for mysticism, sensuality, support for abortion, the occult, female leadership, or claiming that God is a woman.

The rise of the Divine Feminine is nothing less than a demonically inspired Marxist attack on the church and the family…

