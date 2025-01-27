January 27, 2025 Update…

New Listings: The ARC Conference 2025 in Dallas, Texas. Also added was the Power and Love 2025 Conference.

Correction: This year’s “Future Proof Christianity” themed King’s Domain Conference will be held May 8-10, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. See listing below for more details.

Editor’s Note... As in previous years, registration links will only be provided for conferences rated as “recommended”. Any changes will be noted on this page. If you are not yet subscribed, click the link at the end of this post to receive all updates!

The 2025 Christian Conference season is now getting underway. What may appear to be an ideal opportunity to fellowship with other believers for gospel-centered teaching and worship may not always be the case…

Notice that most, if not all, of the “not recommended” conferences do not teach the Gospel according to Jesus Christ but a counterfeit version with nothing in common with the real thing... At several of these conferences, attendees will hear speakers who reject sound Biblical doctrine in favor of wokeness, the prosperity gospel, and social gospel heresy.

Too many of these conferences will dilute and twist Scripture to ensure it’s “woke” enough to fill the seats. Others will promote critical race theory, extreme environmentalism, social justice, affirmation of homosexuality, the Enneagram, Creation Care, mysticism, open borders, abortion, gender identity, and false unity. In many cases, they teach the world’s values rather than the absolute truth of Scripture. Again, this year, there is no shortage of conferences this season leading people away from the true Gospel.

The good news is there are some good ones out there as well.

In the New Testament, John warned about anyone associating with or promoting false teachers…

Anyone who goes too far and does not remain in the teaching of Christ does not have God; the one who remains in the teaching has both the Father and the Son. 10 If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not receive him into your house, and do not give him a greeting; 11 for the one who gives him a greeting participates in his evil deeds. (2 John 9-1)

GUIDE TO THE RATINGS…

Before attending or promoting a specific conference to your church congregation, three questions must be asked. Since not all conferences have published their 2025 speaker lists yet... check them out before registering:

What are the Backgrounds of the Featured Speakers?

Excellent resources to help determine this include:

https://www.so4j.com/false-teachers/

https://michellelesley.com/popular-false-teachers

Who Are The Featured Worship Leaders?

Avoid anything from Hillsong, Bethel, Gateway, Passion, or Elevation.

Are Any of The Conference Speakers Associated With Any of The Following?

Not recommended are presenters associated with, but not limited to: The Social Gospel, the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR), the Word of Faith Movement, the Gospel Coalition, White Guilt, The Southern Baptist Convention, Creation Care, Revoice, Braver Angels, Bethel, Passion, Hillsong, Renovus, Lifeway, Kenneth Copeland Ministries, and Elevation Church.

THE 2025 GUIDE

ARC Conference 2025... NOT RATED AT THIS TIME

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) annual conference is scheduled for April 29–30, 2025, at Milestone Church in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas. The event is designed to bring together church pastors, leaders, and future planters of ARC churches. A list of featured speakers has not been released as of this writing.

KING’S DOMAIN CONFERENCE... RECOMMENDED

This year’s King’s Domain Conference will be held May 8-10, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. This year’s theme is “Future Proof Christianity” In a world that’s changing faster than ever, the question is, will we be ready to face them? The church doesn’t need to adapt to the culture. We need to rise above it. We must be rugged Christians with a spine, unshaken, unapologetic, and prepared to thrive for future generations. At “Future Proof Christianity”, we call believers to anchor themselves in the unchanging truths of Scripture and apply them to every area of life. This is more than a conference… it’s a call to action. It’s a call to build future-proof families, churches, and communities. It’s a call to push back against the darkness with the light of Christ. Speakers will include Tom Ascol, Jeff Durbin, Michael Foster, Joe Rigney, Chris Wiley, David Schrock, and Michael Clary. More at https://www.kings-domain.com/annual-conference

POWER AND LOVE CONFERENCE 2025…. NOT RECOMMENDED

Power and Love is a two-day equipping and training event hosted by Lifestyle Christianity in 11 U.S. cities across America and one in Brazil. It is being promoted for believers of all ages and backgrounds. Todd White is the main speaker at each venue. White has suggested that church membership candidates be required to cast out demons from a possessed person on stage during their membership class. He is also a fake faith healer who practices on-stage deceptions, including leg-lengthening.

IF GATHERING... NOT RECOMMENDED

There does not appear to be a 2025 IF Gathering scheduled at this time. Launched in 2014, the IF Gathering is a two-day women’s conference hosted by its founder, Jennie Allen. Past gatherings have reached 144 countries in 6,500 different locations. The conference regularly features several female preachers/pastors as speakers who promote the Woke Church movement and the Prosperity Gospel. In the past, the IF Gathering has featured teachers who seem ignorant of even basic doctrinal standards.

Jennie Allen promotes the Enneagram, a non-scriptural way to identify one’s “true self” to reach spiritual freedom. This conflicts with the Biblical concept of submitting to God’s word. Allen believes that she and other women should preach not just to other women but also to men. (1 Timothy 2:12 explicitly prohibits this.)

Past IF Gatherings feature speakers who seem to preach about anything other than the actual Gospel. Here are just three…

Christine Caine from Hillsong promotes several New Age practices condemned in the Bible, including the pagan practice of witchcraft. She actively endorses the Word of Faith movement, believing that man’s spoken words can manipulate God to gain what we want.

David Platt has taken a sharp turn from biblical fidelity and embraced the social justice movement. David Platt is a questionable teacher who refers to “accepting Jesus into your heart” as superstitious and unbiblical.

Lauren Chandler regularly partners with and has been endorsed by other known false teachers.

COUNTRYSIDE CONFERENCE 2025 - THE ESSENTIALS... RECOMMENDED

Scheduled for February 21-23, 2025, at Countryside Bible Church, Southlake, Texas. The Essentials are the core biblical priorities that define every Christian's life. These actions strengthen our devotion to Jesus Christ, deepen our love for God and for other people, and cause us to grow in personal holiness. The Essentials include these six essential priorities of the Christian life: Worship, Bible Study, Prayer, Fellowship, Service, and Evangelism.

There is also an associated Kids' Program that will include lessons related to the conference theme, singing, and a variety of age-appropriate games and activities. More information at: https://countrysidebible.org/conference

XL CONFERENCE 2025: THAT ALL THE WORLD MAY KNOW… RECOMMENDED

The 2025 XL Ministries Conference will be held February 20th-21st at Countryside Bible Church in Southlake, Texas. Attendees will learn about the biblical model for church missions and the essential responsibility of the local church to train and equip men and women to fulfill the Great Commission. More information at: https://xlministries.org/conference/

THE PASSION “CALL ON HEAVEN” CONFERENCE... NOT RECOMMENDED

Already sold out for the January 2025 at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Passion 2025 is for 18-25-year-olds from across the nation and worldwide to gather together to “Call On Heaven”. Also scheduled are Passion conferences in Pretoria and Capetown, South Africa for February 2025.

Lou and Shelley Giglio promote the Passion Conference. Giglio promotes his version of “little god” theology… the belief that we humans have the potential to become divine like God. He preaches that “divinity” exists in our DNA and “heaven is inside of” us. This teaching is blatantly false and similar to Mormonism. It sounds eerily like what the serpent said to Eve in the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3:1), resulting in the fall of man.

Past Passion Conferences have featured a highly questionable speaker lineup, including Christine Caine (see IF Gathering above) and John Crowder. Crowder emerged from the unbiblical New Apostolic Reformation movement (NAR), which emphasizes experience over Scripture, mysticism over doctrine, and modern-day “apostles” over the inerrant text of the Bible. His teachings include operating in trances, mysticism, signs and wonders, and more.

One past speaker, Jackie Hill Perry promotes the cult of the Evangelical Sexual Revolution and the blasphemy of Bethel Church. She is an open lesbian who married a man despite her continued attraction to women. Perry is a false teacher spreading a false gospel while hiding behind the facade of Christian jargon… Again, while popular, this event’s approach to faith and worship dilutes the gospel and transforms it into a wrong-headed appeal of emotionalism and social activism.

GOING BEYOND: LIVE WITH PRISCILLA SHIRER... NOT RECOMMENDED

Sponsored by Lifeway, Going Beyond Live Conference cities for 2025 include San Diego, California; Huntsville, Alabama; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Shreveport, Louisiana. Sadly, Priscilla Shirer gets the Trinity wrong, promotes mysticism, and preaches at Joel Osteen’s Church. She has also partnered with the Prosperity Gospel and Word of Faith teacher T.D. Jakes to promote Social Justice nonsense that has no place in any church. Priscilla Shirer is the daughter of the famous Evangelical preacher Tony Evans. Shirer insists on preaching to and teaching men... which is unbiblical. She also claims to receive extra-biblical revelation from God.

THE SHEPARDS CONFERENCE... RECOMMENDED

SOLD OUT March 5-7, 2025, in Sun Valley California… Sponsored by Grace Community Church. The mission of the Shepherd’s Conference is to provide the opportunity for men in church leadership to be challenged in their commitment to biblical ministry and to find encouragement together as servants of the Chief Shepherd. Conference recordings may be available after the conference at https://www.shepherdsconference.org/media

THE GATHERING OF FAITH-DRIVEN ENTREPRENEURS... NOT RECOMMENDED

The Online Faith Driven Entrepreneur Conference is billed for “those looking to use their capital for good”. Judging by the speaker lineup, it has more to do with business than faith with a false teacher or two thrown in for good measure. One past speaker is David Platt, who as mentioned above (IF Gathering) is a questionable teacher who refers to “accepting Jesus into your heart” as superstitious and unbiblical. Rapper Lecrae who has mocked a man for sharing the Gospel is also associated with this Gathering. If you really want to do good with your capital, don’t go and instead donate the registration fee to the widows and orphans fund at your church.

THE UNCONDITIONAL CONFERENCE... NOT RECOMMENDED

No dates have been released for the 2025 Unconditional Conference. Held at Northpoint Church in Alpharetta, GA, 2023’s conference featured Embracing the Journey from Saddleback Church in southern California. The Unconditional Conference is for parents of LGBTQ children to affirm their child’s sexual sin. One of the past speakers was Brian Nietzel, who, according to his Facebook page, is still openly and actively involved in a homosexual relationship. Nietzel is the founder of Renovus, an organization dedicated to advancing queer theology and homosexual affirmation within the Church. Andy Stanley routinely and falsely promotes Nietzel’s unbiblical personal beliefs as gospel truth.

JOYCE MEYER’S LOVE LIFE WOMEN’S CONFERENCE 2025... NOT RECOMMENDED

This year’s conference is scheduled for September 18-20, 2025, in San Antonio, TX. Sadly, Joyce Meyer regularly teaches the Word of Faith (prosperity gospel), mishandles Scripture, and partners with several false teachers. Also featured this year is Lysa TerKeurst who unrepentantly preaches to men at church worship services. Lysa is a member of Steven Furtick’s Elevation Church (where she has preached a Sunday worship service). TerKeurst also partners with Christine Caine, a proponent of the false Word of Faith (prosperity gospel), and Beth Moore. Find more on Beth Moore here.

TRUTH AND LIFE CONFERENCE 2025... RECOMMENDED

The 2025 Truth & Life Conference will be open to the public, making it possible for alumni and anyone interested in expository preaching to attend the three-day event at Grace Community Church in Simi Valley California on January 15-17. It will feature John MacArthur (questionable based on health concerns) and Abner Chou, along with a third featured speaker yet to be announced. The theme will be related to missions, focusing on fulfilling the Great Commission. Minimally priced tickets are expected to go on sale soon to cover basic event costs, with scholarships and discounts available. Visit www.masters.edu/truth-and-life

G3 NATIONAL AND REGIONAL CONFERENCES... RECOMMENDED

• National Faith Conference 2025 is being held September 11–13 in Atlanta, GA

• 2025 G3 Biblical Worship Workshop: The Psalms to be held March 19–20 in Wills Point, TX

• 2025 G3 Expository Preaching Workshop: Book of the Bible - 2 Timothy is scheduled for May 8–9 in Westerville, Ohio

• The 2025 G3 Student Retreat Summer Camp: A Biblical Explanation of the Church and Why It Matters will be held July 28–August 1, in Panama City Beach, FL

For more information on these four conferences, go to https://g3min.org/events/

LIFE SURGE EXPERIENCE CONFERENCES... NOT RECOMMENDED

Scheduled to take place in cities around the U.S. throughout 2025 including San Francisco, Jacksonville, Anaheim, Fresno, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Huntsville, and Reno. Featured speakers include Lysa Terkeurst, Priscilla Shirer, Christine Caine, (each woman mentioned elsewhere in this guide), and a host of other celebrities, athletes, and motivational speakers. The Life Surge Experience purports to teach attendees how to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom Impact. Many of the Life Surge Experiences will feature Bethel music, designed to lure people into the apostate Bethel system.

LIVING PROOF LIVE CONFERENCES 2025... NOT RECOMMENDED

A two-day conference featuring Beth Moore, in Las Vegas, NV, Providence, RI, and Tulsa, OK at the time of this writing. Moore is the dean of female false teachers who has been urged by John MacArthur to “go home” rather than remain in open rebellion against God. She continues to preach to men in violation of 1 Timothy 2:12. She refuses to acknowledge homosexuality is sinful and claims direct and private revelation from God. Do not be deceived... avoid this conference.

IN-PERSON FLOURISH GATHERING... NOT RECOMMENDED

No dates or speakers announces for 2025. Sponsored by Emily Nelson’s Flourish Collective, this conference is steeped in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), racism, and social gospel nonsense. The organization also provides woke materials for young children. DEI, racism, and the social gospel are not biblical in any way shape, or form.

THE FLOURISH CONFERENCE, LONE TREE, COLORADO... NOT RECOMMENDED

No 2025 dates have yet been announced. Yet another event aimed at women, this conference is not to be confused with the In Person Flourish Gathering in Oakland, California. Some of the speakers for the 2024 event were Hannah Ouellette, who claims to be a “pastor” at Thrive Church in Lone Tree, Colorado. Another is Zai Chandler, a woman who also claims the title of Senior Pastor along with her husband at Union Church, an organization with multiple locations in Maryland and Virginia. Avoid women who claim to be pastors.

LIGONIER’S THE WAY THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE CONFERENCE... RECOMMENDED

The 2025 “I Will Build My Church” Conference speakers include Sinclair Ferguson, W. Robert Godfrey, Joel Kim, Augustus Nicodemus Lopes, Stephen Nichols, Burk Parsons, Michael Reeves, and Derek Thomas. This national conference will be held on April 10–12, 2025, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando. Lodging is available for you directly at the venue. Ligonier was founded by the late R.C. Sproul to proclaim, teach, and defend the holiness of God in all its fullness to as many people as possible. More information at https://www.ligonier.org/2025

MADE IN HIS IMAGE CONFERENCE… RECOMMENDED

On January 18th, 2025, the ICR Discovery Center in Dallas will host its annual Made in His Image Seminar, an inspiring event dedicated to celebrating the sanctity of human life and exploring its profound significance. This special gathering will feature engaging and thought-provoking presentations by two renowned speakers… Dr. Randy Guliuzza, a respected voice in the field of creation science, will delve into the extraordinary design behind human life, highlighting the intricate complexity and purpose that reflect the work of an intelligent Creator, and Mr. Jay Seegert founder of The Starting Point Project, will equip attendees with practical tools to defend the value of life in a culture often at odds with its sacredness. More information at https://discoverycenter.icr.org/special-events

THE 2025 HOLY SPIRIT CONFERENCE... NOT RECOMMENDED

This Bethel-sponsored event will be held in Cleveland March 12-14, featuring Benny Hinn; Michael Koulianos, Hinn’s son-in-law and the founder of Jesus Image and Jesus Image Church; Jessica Koulianos, Hinn’s daughter and the director of The Jesus School. Also scheduled to appear are John Arnott, a false NAR apostle who pastored Toronto Vineyard church at the time of the unbiblical “Toronto blessing,’ as well as the founder of Catch The Fire Network of Churches, and Steve Witt, Senior Leader of Bethel Cleveland who is part of Harvest Apostolic network. Bethel “Church” headquartered in Redding California, is home to an assortment of bizarre charismatic and false teachings including little god theology, prophetic cards, Satanic treasure hunts, and that Adam created the animals in the Garden of Eden. Steer clear of anything to do with Benny Hinn and Bethel.

THE 2025 SOCAL MEN’S CONFERENCE... RECOMMENDED

This conference is scheduled to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center on October 11, 2025. Last year’s speakers included Gary Hamrick and Jack Hibbs. For more information go to https://socalmensconf.com/

THE GLOBAL PROPHETIC SUMMIT 2025… NOT RECOMMENDED

Featuring Cindy and Mike Jacobs, no dates have been released for the 2025 conference. Last year’s event also included Lou Engle, Todd White, and a host of others. The 2024 event featured “Slain in the Spirit” type situations. Be advised that many instances of being slain in the Spirit are fakes or responses to another’s touch or to the motion of the speaker’s arm… which are not biblical. True Biblical fallings down were a person’s reaction to what he saw in a vision or an event beyond ordinary happenings, such as the transfiguration of Christ in Matthew 17:6. Avoid this conference.

SPEAKING THE TRUTH IN LOVE CONFERENCE 2025 … RECOMMENDED

This year’s conference is to be held January 24–26,2025 at Founders Baptist Church in Spring, Texas. Its theme is Gender, Marriage, And Sexuality. Featured speakers include Richard Caldwell, Tom Pennington, H.B. Charles Jr., Phil Johnson, Dave Doran, Rick Holland, Conrad Mbewe, Denny Burk, Bryan Ferrell, and Bruce Ware. For more information, go to https://www.truthinlove.org/

THE GOSPEL COALITION TGC 25 CONFERENCE… NOT RECOMMENDED

The Gospel Coalition 2025 conference, Alive Together: Faithful Living in a Faithless Age, is to be held April 22-24, 2025, in Indianapolis, IN. Featured speakers include David Platt, J. D. Greear, Jen Wilkin, and Ruth Chou Simons along with several others. Stay home…

Summary...

Regarding the videos of these conferences or their remote feeds... picking and choosing certain segments to suggest to one’s church membership doesn’t work for two reasons. First, a true and accurate teacher of the Gospel would not associate with these conference promoters, nor would they ever appear on stage with them. Secondly, many new believers and pre-Christians lack the spiritual discernment necessary to avoid being exposed to other conference speakers who may be teaching a false gospel.

The health of one’s church can often be determined by what conferences a church’s leadership promotes to its members. Sadly, many of them do not teach the Gospel according to Jesus Christ, but a counterfeit version that has nothing in common with the real thing...