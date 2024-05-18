As I mentioned at the outset in my recent post on Beth Moore, I wish I didn’t have to write this one either.

But I must in keeping with Ephesians 5:11… “Do not participate in the useless deeds of darkness, but instead even expose them.”

Andy Stanley is the son of the legendary preacher Charles Stanley, and the pastor of North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. He is a highly influential church growth leader who teaches pastors how to build megachurches. North Point is one of the largest churches in America, with six church campuses having an average of 36,000 people attending weekly services.

Estimates of Andy Stanley’s net worth have him as a millionaire many times over.

While his father faithfully taught Scripture as written, Andy spits on Scripture every chance he gets. For years, I’ve listened to his father Charles’ radio and television preaching, as he taught the line-by-line authority of the Bible. Sadly, his son, Andy denies the infallibility of Scripture and claims the foundation of Christianity was never in the Bible. He claims the Bible contains historical inaccuracies, to the point of calling it “indefensible”.

Andy Stanley is particularly dangerous because of his name and oversized influence in the mainstream church community. His false teachings are as bad if not worse than other apostates (someone who rejects biblical teaching) like Joel Osteen, Kenneth Copeland, Bill Johnson, Steven Furtick, Francis Chan, or Christine Caine of Hillsong.

And it gets worse…

Recently, Andy Stanley taught, “If somebody can predict their own death and then their own resurrection, I’m not all that concerned about how they got into the world.” He went on to say, “Christianity doesn’t hinge on the truth or even the stories around the birth of Jesus.”

Really? He thinks that the birth of Christ is not important? Had Jesus not been born, prophecy would not have been fulfilled and He would never have died His atoning death on the Cross.

Stanley has minimized the importance of the virgin birth of Jesus Christ. He said, “Maybe the thought is they had to come up with some kind of myth about the birth of Jesus to give him street cred later on. Maybe that’s where that came from.” That is denying that Jesus is both fully God and fully man, and for that matter, the Son of God…. which is nothing short of blasphemy.

Stanley also teaches that the Ten Commandments don't apply to Christians. “We need to stop mixing the old with the new,” Andy Stanley said in an op-ed at Relevant Magazine, “the church has a terrible habit of selectively rebranding aspects of the old covenant and smuggling them into the new.”

Andy Stanley teaches that believers should, in his words, “unhitch” themselves from portions of Old Testament Scripture. This is in direct conflict with the so-called statement of faith on his church’s website that reads “We believe the entire Bible is the inspired Word of God and that men were moved by the Spirit of God to write the very words of Scripture. Therefore, we believe the Bible is without error.”

So much for statements of faith on church websites…

He teaches that “unity is more important than theology.” Looks like Andy has joined the apostate One World Religion crowd.

Stanley holds a “tolerant” view of homosexuality. He says he has no intention of pushing a Christian agenda on other people. Andy Stanley once dealt with a married couple in his church who divorced when the wife discovered that her husband was in a sexual relationship with another man. Instead of disciplining the man, the church allowed the homosexual couple to move to another “campus” of North Point Church and work together as a “host” team.

Last year, The Dissenter reported, “Stanley held a pro-homosexual conference called ‘Embracing the Journey’ at his false church. It was a platform that gathered a roster of speakers who not only contradicted the clear teachings of Scripture on sexual ethics but openly defied them. Some of the featured speakers included Brian Nietzel and Justin Lee, both of whom claim to be ‘married’ to same-sex partners and openly endorse homosexual activity. Alongside them were various activists from the Reformation Project, an organization infamous for its blatant attempts to twist Scripture to affirm homosexual behavior and identities. To be clear, the conference and its speakers were unreservedly affirming of a lifestyle that the Bible declares sinful.”

His book, “Deep and Wide,” is a pandering and unbiblical effort to create “irresistible experiences” and a brand of watered-down consumer-centric religion that unchurched people would want to attend. At one place in the book, Stanley makes fun of other churches and pastors who insist on preaching the truth and not following the winds of culture.

Andy Stanley allows women, including false teacher Beth Moore, to take his pulpit and preach to his congregation. He has endorsed a pro-feminist worldview for his church, backing Jory Micah, a social media maven who appeals to woke woman types who want to pretend they’re Christians when they’re not. Micah is on record saying she doesn’t believe the bible and despises half the things it says. Micah is pro-LGBTQ, pro-abortion. She also denies the existence of hell and refers to God as a woman.

Those who intend to deceive others often work to develop trust first. Both Moore and Stanley have done this by establishing credibility and reputations as Biblically sound teachers in the very early stages of their careers. Sadly, once that foundation of trust was established, they have resorted to deceiving others as they themselves have now been deceived.

Are you attending his church or watching online? It’s time to stop.

Are Andy Stanley’s books and videos being used in your church or home? If so, it is way past time to throw them into the dumpster where they belong.

Some would say, “But why? I’ve read his early stuff, it’s not that bad.”

Because it opens a door for new or undiscerning Christians to unwittingly get sucked into Stanley’s unbiblical worldview. It’s the same as Hillsong, Elevation, Passion, and Bethel music… it is designed to lead weaker brothers and sisters astray.

Paul wrote this to the Galatians. It is still as true today as it was then…

I am amazed that you are so quickly deserting Him who called you by the grace of Christ, for a different gospel, 7 which is not just another account; but there are some who are disturbing you and want to distort the gospel of Christ. 8 But even if we, or an angel from heaven, should preach to you a gospel contrary to what we have preached to you, he is to be accursed! 9 As we have said before, even now I say again: if anyone is preaching to you a gospel contrary to what you received, he is to be accursed! (Galatians 1: 6-9)

Not my words, but Paul’s…