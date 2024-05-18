American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Jessica Funk
May 18, 2024

Great piece! Long ago we went to a church that used his books and videos. They were Scripturally sound at that time, so sad to see him go in the wrong direction as so many churches have!

I would love for you to write a piece about how many churches got it wrong during COVID. I have been struggling with the fact that church leaders used their pulpits to push an agenda that was designed to destroy. I know many of us got captured in the lies early on but where are the apologies from those who like Franklin Graham who used their position to say Jesus would take this shot??!!

Being in healthcare, I see the fallout daily of the disaster created over the last four years. It seems like a moment for a modern day Bonhoeffer to rise and alert us to the unholy partnership between church and state.

29 replies by Jim McCraigh and others
Kate Dreston's avatar
Kate Dreston
May 18, 2024

In my opinion, he's one of the most dangerous because of his last name. People just assume he believes as his father did.

3 replies by Jim McCraigh and others
154 more comments...

