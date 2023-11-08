PODCAST: Is Tithing Now an Outdated Concept?

Is tightening and outdated concept? Welcome to the American Faith and Freedom Podcast. I'm Jim McRae. If you were like many people these days, you might be struggling with the idea of tithing. Let's certainly understandable as there are so many unanswered questions out there and a lot of confusion surrounding the issue. For example, is tithing required to be a true Christian? Our present day, Krish is bound by Old Testament law regarding tithing. How much should it? 10 per cent or more should it be on one's net or gross income? About windfall money. Or tax refunds. My life get better if I. Then what about preachers who demand their congregations tithe? To answer these questions, let S 1st define what? Mean by the word. Archive the word tithe represents the 10th part of something under Old Testament. All Israelites were to give 10% of everything they earned or grew to the temple. The law also required that. Other additional ties as taxes to provide for the specific needs of priests, the temple and the poor. However, the New Testament nowhere commands that Christians submit to a legalistic tithing system and are under no obligation to fulfill the commandments. Tie that was given to the Israelites. But does that mean we should be content to do nothing? Paul wrote in his first letter to the church in Corinth that believers should set aside a certain portion out their income, not as a tithe, but rather as an offering. He. Wrote in chapter 16. Now concerning the collection, for the sake as I have given orders to the churches in Galatia, so you must do also. On the first day of the week, let each one of you lay something aside, storing up as he may prosper, that there be no collections when I come. So an offering is something freely given to the work of the Lord, first to one's local church and then to other ministries or missions. God loves a cheerful giver, one who does so from their heart, gives willingly without being compelled to do so. Paul exhorted the Corinthian believers to give generously from their hearts. Each one decided before God what to give. He did not ask for 10 per cent. He wrote in another letter to the Corinthians. So. Let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity, for God loves a cheerful giver. So how much is enough? New Testament does not mandate a specific percentage of income, but states that gifts. Should be in keeping with one Zinke. Christians should diligently pray and seek God's direction on how much they should give the book of James gives us more insight in Chapter 1, verse 5, James writes. If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God who gives to all liberally. Without reproach. So is it ever OK not to give in Paul's first letter to Timothy? He makes it clear that believers have a responsibility to provide for their families, writing that a man is worse than an unbeliever if he does not provide for his family. Family there are situations where it may not be appropriate to give if a Christian is behind on rent. Has no food in the House, no gas for the family car behind on loan payments or needs to support elderly or infirm parents. Would be proper to stop giving offerings to the church as it would be a poor witness to do otherwise. Finally. This podcast would not be complete without addressing something else. The prosperity gospel, also known sometimes as a. Of faith. Name it and claim it or. Each one of these involves saying love. What you want to happen. With the expectation that God will make it a reality, prosperity gospel adheres claim that words have spiritual power, and if one speaks aloud the right words with the right amount of faith, he or she can gain riches in health by Satan or accomplish. Anything they want, that is deception. As always, false teachers seem to be the only ones who ever prosper from such unbiblical teachings. While people put offerings, which sometimes they can, I'll afford into the deceivers collection plates. The false teachers themselves are the only ones ending up enjoying an extravagant lifestyle with the money. Until next time I'm Jim McRae.

