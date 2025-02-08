American Faith & Freedom

January 2025

What This Week's Plane Crash Can Tell Us About Eternity
What Really Happens When We Die?
  
Jim McCraigh
10
Should Believers Date Unbelievers?
Some Biblical Q&A Time...
  
Thad M Brown
12
UPDATED 2025 Christian Conference Ratings and Buyer’s Guide
Two new additions and one correction...
  
Jim McCraigh
The One BIG Thing That Pastors Need to Stop Doing…
These days, more than a few are doing this...
  
Jim McCraigh
24
SPECIAL EDITION: 2025 Christian Conference Ratings and Buyer’s Guide
Buyer Beware: They are not always what they appear to be…
  
Jim McCraigh
Three Words That Changed How We Must Think About Church
Are you spiritually hungry?
  
Jason A Clark
9
The Left’s Love Affair with Incompetent Women
Are we witnessing the final death throes of DEI?
  
Jim McCraigh
30
The Criminal Looting of America’s Children
An education stolen from our kids…
  
Jim McCraigh
14
The Four Stages of Terminal Wokeness
It won’t end well for them...
  
Jim McCraigh
12
