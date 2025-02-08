American Faith & Freedom
Is Artificial Intelligence Mentioned in the Bible?
Will man eventually destroy himself with technology?
8 hrs ago
•
Jim McCraigh
21
11
Oh, Canada! What Plans We Have for You
Why the U.S. Should Incorporate Canada and Do It Now...
Feb 5
•
Amy L. Travis
21
11
Wokeness and the Devil’s Baptism
Wokeness' upside-down belief system...
Feb 1
•
Jim McCraigh
30
9
January 2025
What This Week's Plane Crash Can Tell Us About Eternity
What Really Happens When We Die?
Jan 31
•
Jim McCraigh
39
10
Should Believers Date Unbelievers?
Some Biblical Q&A Time...
Jan 30
•
Thad M Brown
16
12
UPDATED 2025 Christian Conference Ratings and Buyer’s Guide
Two new additions and one correction...
Jan 27
•
Jim McCraigh
8
The One BIG Thing That Pastors Need to Stop Doing…
These days, more than a few are doing this...
Jan 25
•
Jim McCraigh
95
24
SPECIAL EDITION: 2025 Christian Conference Ratings and Buyer’s Guide
Buyer Beware: They are not always what they appear to be…
Jan 20
•
Jim McCraigh
19
Three Words That Changed How We Must Think About Church
Are you spiritually hungry?
Jan 20
•
Jason A Clark
44
9
The Left’s Love Affair with Incompetent Women
Are we witnessing the final death throes of DEI?
Jan 18
•
Jim McCraigh
62
30
The Criminal Looting of America’s Children
An education stolen from our kids…
Jan 11
•
Jim McCraigh
35
14
The Four Stages of Terminal Wokeness
It won’t end well for them...
Jan 10
•
Jim McCraigh
44
12
